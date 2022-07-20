Sevilla accept Chelsea offer for Jules Kounde as Xavi Hernandez intervenes

The home strait of Jules Kounde’s time at Sevilla appears to be in sight. The French defender seemed assured to leave this summer and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave La Liga too.

Seville-based journalist Jose Manuel Garcia has announced that Sevilla and Chelsea have found an agreement for the defender which will come in at €65m, as desired by Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi.

Earlier on Wednesday it had been reported that Barcelona were beginning to lose hope of sealing the transfer as Chelsea move quickly to secure the deal. The Catalans still need to activate a financial lever before they can pull the trigger on a formal bid.

Sport have since reported that Xavi Hernandez is doing everything he can to stop Chelsea’s advance. The Blaugrana manager has supposedly been in contact with Kounde to try and convince him to wait for Barcelona’s bid.

Although Chelsea will offer Kounde more money, around €10m per year, Xavi is keen to emphasize how important Kounde could be to a revamped Barcelona.

As has happened with Raphinha, it looks as if it will be up to the player to decide his future between Barcelona and Chelsea. Only this time Barcelona cannot count on a long-standing desire to play for them over other clubs. Time will tell how good a salesman Xavi is.