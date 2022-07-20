Sergio Aguero backs Barcelona to challenge for Champions League next season

It might have cost them more than they wanted, but there is an air of euphoria in the Barcelona camp following the signing of Robert Lewandowski.

Joan Laporta officially presented Lewandowski on Wednesday and was keen to underline the impact it would have for Barcelona as an institution.

On the pitch, Lewandowski’s impact could be major according to Sergio Aguero, who was speaking to the club’s official media.

“Lewandowski is a top class nine. He will provide Barcelona with a lot of goals. With the players there, if they work well together, I think he will have a lot of chances to score.”

Mundo Deportivo carried his quotes and the Argentine forward highlighted the difference between this season and last. Aguero arrived as the star forward last season to a team with little hope of competing at the top level, but he believes Barcelona may only be a year off major honours.

“When I arrived there were as many options and now the team is being reinforced very well, especially in the midfield and attack. Barca will go for everything.”

“Obviously in a new team it is difficult to fight to be Champions of Europe, but I think the objective is to compete at the highest level and, next year, when the team is more secure, they will have a much better chance.”