Rumours swirl about Barcelona alternatives as Sergio Reguilon could usurp Marcos Alonso

Barcelona have been linked with Chelsea players Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso for some time. A deal for the former appears to be moving closer, but with little movement on the Alonso front, the Blaugrana are lining up alternatives.

While Alonso remains the priority, should a deal collapse due to the fee demanded by Chelsea, Mundo Deportivo say that Sergio Reguilon is an option for the Catalans. Reguilon is not a key part of Anotnio Conte’s plans at Tottenham and could arrive on loan.

However Sport dispute that version of events. They say that Reguilon may once have been considered by the Barcelona board, but has since been struck off the list – Joan Laporta decided against the idea due to Reguilon’s fanaticism for Real Madrid.

According to their report, the alternative option to Alonso would be Brazilian full-back Caio Henrique. Currently at AS Monaco, the 24-year-old played 49 games for Les Monegasques and provided 9 assists. What is more, his agent is Deco, who proved so key in their signing of Raphinha.

Either way, it appears that Barcelona are looking to secure Alonso ahead of all other options. Although Alonso is still in contention for the Spanish national team, it would be signing a player on the decline and with little chance of recouping any money they spend.