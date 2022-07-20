Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Roma confirm the signing of Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus

Roma have confirmed the signing of Argentine international Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus in a club statement. Jose Mourinho was apparently key in convincing Dybala to join a side that can only offer him Europa League football this year.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A in 2021/22 but did manage to win the first-ever Europa Conference League. That booked them a place in this season’s Europa League but their sights will be set on breaking into Italy’s top four in 2022/23 and continuing their progression under Mourinho. They finished a point behind fifth-placed Lazio last year and seven off fourth-placed Juventus.

And Dybala will certainly help them achieve that. He offers them something unique in attack and brings quality that has seen the 28-year-old periodically linked with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid over the years. Roma are his third Italian club – he began his career with Argentine outfit Instituto but has played in Italy ever since he joined Palermo at the age of 18.

