Robert Lewandowski speaks for the first time as a Barcelona player

Barcelona are on tour in the United States of America, but put together a media event in order to present Robert Lewandowski for the first time on Wednesday.

The Polish striker was officially confirmed as a Barcelona player for the first time on Tuesday, following an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich at the weekend. The Blaugrana are missing no opportunity to milk the signing of one of the world’s finest forwards.

Lewandowski began his first statements with the simple stuff: “My name is Robert, I am from Poland and I live in Barcelona.”

🤣🤣🤣 "Me llamo Robert, soy de Polonia, vivo en Barcelona…" 📺 Sigue EN DIRECTO la presentación de Lewandowski: https://t.co/tFL8XGXi1e pic.twitter.com/nKT2G9cmnN — MARCA (@marca) July 20, 2022

Following that, Lewandowski went on to talk about the hunger that he has to win football matches and marked that desire out as one of the reasons that the he was keen to join the club. That winning mentality will be music to the ears of many Barcelona fans, as the Blaugrana have struggled to compete with the stronger forces of football of late.

He then went on to speak about his main job, scoring goals. The event was held outside and with the absence of the usual media presence as would have been the case at Camp Nou, it was a relatively short event of around 15 minutes, with the questions coming from Barcelona’s club media.