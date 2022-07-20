Real Sociedad tie down ever-present defender to new long-term deal

Real Sociedad have secured the immediate future of their central defence by renewing the contract of Robin Le Normand.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal with La Real until 2026, as he enters the prime of his career. Le Normand won a starting spot for La Real two seasons previously and last season ranked amongst the highest outfield players for minutes played.

With 137 matches under his belt, he will be keen to assert himself as their first-choice for the coming years. Arriving from Brest in 2016 as a youth player, Le Normand came through Real Sociedad B before making the jump to the first team in 2019.

It continues the solid summer that La Real have been conducting so far. Real Sociedad continue to invest in young players with plenty of potential, following the signings of Mohamed-Ali Cho, Takefusa Kubo and Brais Mendez. Imanol Alguacil’s track record of improving young players like Le Normand is paying dividends.