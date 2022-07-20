Pep Guardiola comments on reports linking Manchester City with Neymar Junior

Pep Guardiola has shot down rumours that Manchester City could make a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Junior this summer transfer window. The Brazilian is seemingly surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes amid a summer shake-up.

But City won’t be going for him. Guardiola said that the rumours aren’t true and that the information is incorrect. The Catalan admitted that Neymar is an incredible player and praised his character but clearly ruled City out of the race for his signature.

City won the Premier League last season for the fourth time in five seasons but will be hoping to go further in the Champions League this coming season – they lost in the semi-final last year to eventual winners Real Madrid. Neymar will be hoping to achieve similar with PSG should he stay – they were also knocked out of Europe’s elite club competition by Madrid, in the last 16.