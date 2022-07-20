Oscar Mingueza exit held up by Barcelona demands

Barcelona have done plenty of business this summer bringing attractive signings into the club, the exits have been significantly lower profile. While the likes Neto and Martin Braithwaite have caused issues because the players are reluctant to leave, the case of Oscar Mingueza differs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 23-year-old currently has four sides interested in him: TSG Hoffenheim, Genoa, AEK Athens and Celta Vigo. Mingueza is in fact happy to leave in the knowledge he would not have minutes under Xavi Hernandez next season, although he would ideally prefer to stay in Spain.

However it is the club’s demands that are holding up any movement. None of the four teams are as yet willing to meet Barcelona’s demands of €5m.

Whether they can extract that remains to be seen. With around six weeks remaining in the transfer window, Barcelona are in no hurry to lower their demands. However the interested clubs may look to other alternatives if Barcelona do not lower their asking price.