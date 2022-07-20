Manchester City ready to go for Marc Cucurella after Oleksandr Zinchenko completes move

Manchester City are set to open official talks with Brighton and Hove Albion over the transfer of Marc Cucurella according to Fabrizio Romano. They’ve already almost reached a full verbal agreement on personal terms with the Spanish left-back.

Cucurella has long been identified as Pep Guardiola’s priority in his position this summer and now City are ready to make their move after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal. Cucurella joined Brighton in the summer of 2021 and has since established himself as one of the finest left-backs in the European game.

The 23-year-old, who played 38 games across all competitions for Brighton last season and contributed a goal and two assists, began his career with Espanyol before joining Barcelona at the age of 14. He then came through La Masia but failed to make the grade in the first team at Camp Nou, leaving for Getafe in the summer of 2020 after loan spells at Eibar and then Getafe.