Lionel Messi scores as Paris Saint-Germain beat Kawasaki 2-1 in friendly in Tokyo

Paris Saint-Germain beat Japanese side Kawasaki 2-1 in a friendly in Tokyo this afternoon. Lionel Messi scored the opening goal in the 32nd minute before Arnaud Kalimuendo doubled PSG’s advantage in the 58th. Kazuya Yamamura scored a consolation for Kawasaki in the 84th minute but it was too late for a comeback.

The clash with Kawasaki was PSG’s second pre-season fixture – the first was a 2-0 victory over Quevilly-Rouen. They take on Urawa Reds next before locking horns with Gamba Osaka after that. They then return to France to take on Nantes in the Trophee des Champions before beginning their Ligue 1 title defence.

Their first game of the new season is against Clermont Foot and the Parisian outfit will be determined to get off to a good start. They won the league title at a canter last season but, crucially, failed in Europe. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 against eventual champions Real Madrid.