Joao Felix returns to Atletico Madrid training after medical clearance

Atletico Madrid had started their preseason without the player dubbed to be their star for the coming season, with Joao Felix training apart from the group.

However on Wednesday, the talented Portuguese forward returned to full training with his teammates, as per Mundo Deportivo. He was previously dealing with a slight muscle problem which had been keeping him out of the full force of preseason.

Reinildo Mandava and Matheus Cunha did however train apart from the group, although it is not yet clear what problems they are suffering from. Koke, Sergio Camello and Marcos Paulo also did alternative work, but it was a planned as part of their physical programme.

Felix’s return to full fitness is a necessity for Atleti this season. Injuries have niggled away at his Atletico Madrid career so far and while fully firing last season, Felix looked as if he might finally be delivering on his talent.