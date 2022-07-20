Houssem Aouar demands threaten swap deal between Real Betis and Lyon

Many were surprised when Real Betis emerged as a surprise candidate for the signature of Houssem Aouar and it is proving a difficult deal to get done.

Betis and Lyon have more or less come to an agreement for money plus William Carvalho deal with Lyon, but Diario AS say that the player’s demands are holding up the transfer.

Last week it emerged that Aouar had given his blessing to join Betis, but his wage requirements are currently at a level that Betis cannot afford. The French playmaker is refusing to budge from a €20m across a five-year deal.

Part of the reason Betis are keen to sell on Carvalho, apart from being in the final year of his contract, is the high wages the Portuguese commands. Giving into Aouar’s demands would only exacerbate Betis’ issues with the salary limit.

The deal appeared to work in the favour of all parties but those demands would threaten to torpedo the whole operation. Aouar, well within his rights to ask his worth, may be a touch out of Betis’ reach this season.