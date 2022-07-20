Frenkie de Jong would prefer to join Chelsea to Manchester United if he is to leave Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United if he is to leave Barcelona this summer transfer window according to Sport. The Catalan club are keen to sell the 25-year-old Dutchman due to their well-publicised financial issues and, while he wants to stay at Camp Nou, he may not have a choice.

De Jong isn’t attracted to the idea of living in Manchester and believes that United are a highly erratic, poorly-run club. He also doesn’t like the fact that they’ll be competing in the Europa League in 2022/23 rather than the Champions League.

So while his priority is to stay at Camp Nou, if he does leave it will be to another of Europe’s elite like Bayern Munich or Chelsea. De Jong likes the sporting project being led by Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and is attracted to the idea of living in London. Time will tell if they make a formal offer for him to Barcelona.