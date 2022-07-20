Eric Garcia offers opinion on Barcelona’s pursuit of his ex-teammate Bernardo Silva

Barcelona kicked off their pre-season tour of the United States in style, beating Inter Miami 6-0 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Barcelona dominated 66% of the possession and conceded just one shot – not even on target – to their MLS hosts, validating the growing optimism around the Catalan outfit’s 2022/23 season.

They took a three-goal lead inside the first half, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opening the scoring in the 19th minute before debutant Raphinha doubled their advantage in the 25th. Ansu Fati made it 3-0 four minutes before the half-time whistle.

Ten minutes into the second half, Gavi had made it four. Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele then scored within a minute of each other – in the 69th and 70th minutes – to close out the rout.

Barcelona have three games left in their tour of the United States. They face Real Madrid in Las Vegas next before locking horns with Juventus and then New York Red Bulls. They’ll then return to Catalonia to face Pumas in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Raphinha was delighted to mark his first game for Barcelona with a goal, also providing an assist apiece for Aubameyang and Fati. Speaking about the upcoming clash with Madrid in Vegas in comments carried by Sport, the Brazilian was euphoric.

“We’re better than Real Madrid and of course I want to face them,” he said. “Playing with these players at Barcelona makes everything easier. I still have to adapt to the team’s game, but they’re helping me and I hope to help them too. Barcelona have a great team with very talented players and I think the future is theirs. Barcelona are in good hands and must fight for titles.”

Eric Garcia also offered his opinion on Barcelona’s pre-season campaign, asserting that the transfer business the Catalan club are doing can only benefit the team and increase competition.

“Competition always makes everyone better,” he said. “We have many top players in all positions and they’re doubled up with people of a high level. Everyone will give extra to be able to play. Competition is good for players but especially for the team.”

Garcia also spoke about Bernardo Silva, his ex-teammate at Manchester City. Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Portuguese should Frenkie de Jong leave this summer. “I haven’t spoken with him,” he said. “We’re friends and we all know what a great player he is, but I don’t know what will happen.”