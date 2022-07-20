Edinson Cavani closing in on sealing a move to La Liga with Villarreal

Edinson Cavani, the 35-year-old Uruguayan marksman, is without a club following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United. But it’s thought he’s closing in on a move to Villarreal.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Cavani is finally set to come to La Liga after a long and well-travelled career that saw him linked with several of Spain’s biggest clubs – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia have all been connected with moves for the marksman over the years.

But apparently it’s La Ceramica he’s destined for. Cavani has sealed a pre-agreement with Villarreal and is currently looking for house nearby. This would enable the Yellow Submarine to have a backup in place for Arnaut Danjuma, who appears to be on his way to the Premier League, and Celta-bound Paco Alcacer.

Injuries disrupted Cavani’s second season at United but over the course of his career he’s proven himself to be a lethal goalscorer. He’s still the top scorer in Paris Saint-Germain’s history, contributing 200 goals in the 301 games he played in France.