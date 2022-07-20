Chelsea yet to close agreement with Sevilla for Jules Kounde despite reports

Jules Kounde is still a Sevilla player and, as things stand, the Andalusian club hasn’t closed an agreement with either Barcelona or Chelsea for his services despite recent reports. It’s a live issue.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report the idea Sevilla and Chelsea have agreed a fee of €65m plus variables for the transfer is unfounded.

Kounde appears to be predisposed to joining Barcelona rather than leaving Spain for West London, but that depends on them stepping up and challenging Chelsea for his signature.

Now that Robert Lewandowski, the great target of Barcelona’s transfer window, has been secured Joan Laporta has made it clear that Barcelona’s efforts will be focused on strengthening their defence. And Kounde is Xavi Hernandez’s number-one target.

He joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux and quickly established an ironclad relationship with Diego Carlos at the centre of their defence. Carlos has departed for Aston Villa this summer and Kounde is set to follow him out the door.