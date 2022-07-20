Chelsea agree deal with Sevilla for Barcelona target Jules Kounde

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla according to Ben Jacobs. The fee is expected to be around €60m including add-ons. Sevilla want the deal to be wrapped up by Thursday, which is when they travel to Lagos in Portugal.

Kounde is open to the move and expects to know who his next club will be by the end of the week. Barcelona, who are also in the race, have been told by Monchi to either make a move or walk away – if they match Chelsea’s offer (and it has to be a straight cash deal, not a part-exchange) Kounde can decide his next club.

Kounde didn’t train today and both the player and the club believe a move is imminent. The 23-year-old Frenchman joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to be one of the finest centre-backs in European football. Whoever signs him is getting a top-class defender for the next decade.