Borussia Dortmund emerge as surprise option for Luis Suarez

The footballing world was rocked by the news that Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller is suffering from a testicular tumour. It could however have consequences for Luis Suarez.

After recently moving to Dortmund from Ajax as their star signing of the summer, tragically the tumour was found following medical examinations at his new side. It is not yet known the seriousness of his tumour or what a recovery would entail.

Naturally the leadership at Dortmund are required to plan for all eventualities and Sport say that Luis Suarez has been offered to Dortmund, if they see a replacement necessary. They are said to be considering the possibility.

The 35-year-old is still without a team following his departure from Atletico Madrid and despite numerous links to Atletico Nacional and River Plate in South America, his desire is to continue in Europe.

While Suarez doesn’t represent the norm in terms of what Dortmund look for, it would be a convenient chance to sign one of the game’s greatest finishers on a short-term deal. With the World Cup on the horizon, it would suit Suarez down to the ground if he could get minutes at a top side in the Bundesliga.