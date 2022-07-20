Atletico Madrid President hints at upturn in finances allowing for transfers

Atletico Madrid seemed to be facing a tricky summer in which they had to balance austerity and addressing key needs in the squad.

It was thought that Atletico Madrid may have to make around €40m in sales in order to avoid falling foul of La Liga’s salary rules. If they were over their limit, Atleti would have only been able to add a third of what they saved in terms of costs for the playing squad.

Yet Relevo have revealed that recent sponsorship agreements, notably the shirt sponsorship with Whalefin and stadium sponsorship with Civitas, have greatly improved the situation. Although they are not back in the black, the may be able to avoid selling in order to bring new players in.

It was heavily hinted later in the day that that was the case by Enrique Cerezo. The Atleti chief told journalists that “there are many formulas in order to avoid selling.”

In addition, the reported renewals of Jan Oblak and Thomas Lemar would back up this idea.

Those words will come as a relief to both Atletico Madrid fans and Diego Simeone. As Real Madrid and Barcelona look reinforced, a weakening of the squad from Atleti could suppose a significant widening of the gap between Los Colchoneros and the big two.

