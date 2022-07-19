Xavi Hernandez gets green light to travel to USA and meet Barcelona squad

Swaying between comic and tragic at various points in recent years, it was very much in keeping with Barcelona’s presence in the news when Xavi Hernandez was prevented from travelling to the USA due to visa problems.

On Saturday Barcelona’s first team and a delegation that numbered 167 in total flew to Miami for the beginning of a 17-day preseason tour of the US. Yet Xavi was prevented from doing so due to last minute questions about his visa.

On account of playing with Al-Sadd in Qatar, Xavi had entered Iran multiple times in recent years and needed special permission to enter the country.

However that issue has been resolved according to Sport and Xavi will take a flight on Wednesday morning to Miami from Madrid. He will still miss Barcelona’s first preseason game with Inter Miami, which will be presided over by brother and assistant Oscar Hernandez.

With so many new faces arriving at the club, not least Robert Lewandowski, it is far from ideal for Barcelona’s preparations to have been without the man with the vision. Even if it was three days, Xavi will feel he has lost valuable time with his team.