Villarreal and Edinson Cavani have verbal agreement in place

Villarreal have been unusually quiet in the transfer market, given their usually proactive approach. That is not to say there are not movement below the surface though.

According to both Diario AS and Relevo, former Manchester United player Edinson Cavani has a verbal agreement with Villarreal. Although nothing is signed, the Uruguayan forward is keen to join Unai Emery, formerly his manager at Paris Saint-Germain.

El Villarreal, con tal de renovar su ataque, ha puesto en el mercado incluso a Danjuma. Sólo Gerard es intransferible. ¿Cómo es posible que quiera vender al autor de 16 goles en el último curso? Sus excentricidades fuera del campo no gustan nada a los técnicos. "Va por libre". pic.twitter.com/ni0i5i6h2J — Relevo (@relevo) July 19, 2022

The hold-up is on Villarreal’s end. Villarreal will only sign off on a deal if one of Paco Alcacer or Arnaud Danjuma move on. The former has various offers on the table but has not made a decision on his future, while any sales from the latter would be diverted towards signing Giovani Lo Celso, before Cavani came into the picture. Relevo say that Boulaye Dia’s exit could also facilitate the deal.

Villarreal have informed Cavani of the situation and up until this point he has been happy to wait patiently, but he does have other offers.

Although it might be fiscally irresponsible, it is hard not to see it as a missed opportunity if they do not secure his signing. Cavani would represent a jump in quality in the other forwards and Villarreal could always seal the exits after his arrival.

Image via Michael Regan/Getty Images