Sevilla turn down first offer for Jules Kounde as Monchi looks to close deal this week

The exit of Jules Kounde from Sevilla may be a matter of time, but Sporting Director Monchi is hoping that the hour is nigh.

According to both Fabrizio Romano and Marca, a formal offer from Chelsea has been turned down. The Blues bid €50m for Kounde, with another €5m in variables on offer, but Sevilla didn’t see it as sufficient.

Barcelona remain in the picture and Kounde himself is in talks with both them and Chelsea, but so far the club has not made an offer to Sevilla. Xavi Hernandez continues to insist on his signing.

Chelsea have told Sevilla they will return soon with a new bid for Jules Koundé, after first one refused 24h ago [€55m add-ons included]. 🔵 #CFC Player in talks with both Barcelona [Xavi, still pushing] and Chelsea. 🔴 #FCB Sevilla want €65m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

Monchi is keen to push negotiations along though. Marca say that he wants the deal done this week, as Sevilla attempt to find a replacement and strengthen elsewhere with the money Kounde’s sale would generate. The asking price he has set is €65m and Monchi is determined to achieve that.

The fact two clubs are interested in Kounde works in his favour, but equally the desire to speed negotiations along will not. The temptation for Barcelona and Chelsea will be to slow negotiations as much as possible in the hope that Monchi will consider a discount.