Nottingham Forest tracking Real Betis star Alex Moreno

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest could make a shock move for Real Betis defender Alex Moreno.

Forest have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window after securing promotion back to the top-flight for the first time since 1999.

Head coach Steve Cooper has already secured big money deals for Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to reports from The Athletic, Forest have reached out to the La Liga giants over a potential move, as Cooper wants an experienced option at left back.

Moreno was a regular starter for Los Verdiblancos in 2021/22, with 30 league appearances, as the Andalucians finished fifth in the table.

Talks between the two clubs are at an early stage, but Real Betis are likely to demand in the region of at least €20m for Moreno, after he extended his contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin until 2025, less than 12 months ago.

