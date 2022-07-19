Nico Gonzalez’s future at Barcelona understood to be dependent on Frenkie de Jong

Nico Gonzalez is determined to enjoy more first-team football in 2022/23 than he did in 2021/22. Xavi Hernandez’s appointment at the beginning of November coincided with a severe downturn in the amount of minutes the Galician midfielder earned.

Nico has travelled to the United States as part of Barcelona’s expedition for their pre-season campaign but is still said to be unsure he’s going to get the minutes he wants at Camp Nou this season. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Xavi has told Nico his future is dependent on Frenkie de Jong.

Xavi believes that, should Frenkie depart for Manchester United, Nico could become a very useful player indeed due to his versatility. He played as a pivot in Barcelona’s opening pre-season friendly, a 1-1 draw with Catalan side Olot, and impressed at the base of Barcelona’s midfield. It seems unlikely he’ll be allowed to leave unless Frenkie ends up staying.