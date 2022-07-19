Moussa Wague leaves Barcelona to join Croatian outfit HNK Gorica

Moussa Wague has left Barcelona to join Croatian side HNK Gorica according to Diario Sport. He arrives after missing the entirety of last season due to a serious knee injury but Barcelona are understood to have retained a percentage of any future sale.

The Senegalese, who had one year left to run on his deal with Barcelona, arrives in Croatia at the age of 23 with 20 B team and six first-team matches under his belt – all of the latter came under the tutelage of Ernesto Valverde during his spell in charge.

Wague suffered a major knee injury while on loan at Greek side PAOK, his second loan after a Coronavirus-interrupted spell with Nice the previous season. Wague, who’s earned 21 caps for the Senegalese national team since making his debut for them back in 2017, will be determined to get his career back on track. He joined Barcelona from Belgian side Eupen in 2018.