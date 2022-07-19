Milan weighing up move for Barcelona playmaker Miralem Pjanic

Milan are weighing up a move for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic according to a report by Calciomercato carried by Marca. The 32-year-old Bosnian midfielder will find opportunities hard to come at Camp Nou in 2022/23 so a move makes sense.

And while Xavi Hernandez has given him chances so far in pre-season, starting him in their opening friendly against Catalan side Olot, the club are predisposed to moving him on due to his high salary. The likeliest deal would be a season-long loan with a mandatory option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Pjanic joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020 in a controversial part-exchange with Juventus that saw Brazilian playmaker Arthur Melo go the other way. But he’s found life at Camp Nou tough since then and spent last season on loan at Besiktas.

But there’s a quality footballer there. And Serie A is a happy hunting ground for Pjanic – he’s spent a lot of time there. The midfielder spent five years at Roma and then four at Juventus.