Memphis Depay’s days at Barcelona numbered as he becomes seventh-choice forward

Memphis Depay’s days at Barcelona appear to be numbered according to Diario AS. The Dutchman signed a two-year deal when he joined the club last summer and is about to enter the final year – but Barcelona want to make a bit of money off him.

Memphis was Barcelona’s top scorer last season but is now the seventh-choice forward in Xavi Hernandez’s squad. Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski are all ahead of him in the pecking order – he’ll struggle for minutes next season.

Barcelona considered using him to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla but it’s thought the Andalusian club aren’t keen on taking his wage, which is estimated to be at around €5m net. If they go for a straight sale, it’s thought they want about €20m for him.

Given that the Qatar World Cup is just around the corner, however, it’s thought he could be keen on securing a move in order to ensure he has enough game time to retain his place.