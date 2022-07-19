Marseille agree deal with Granada to sign Colombian striker Luis Suarez

Marseille have agreed a deal with Granada over the transfer of Colombian striker Luis Suarez. The footballer has been given permission to travel to the south of France and undergo a medical according to a statement released by the Ligue 1 club.

Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 during the 2021/22 season and face the unenviable task of trying to chase down Paris Saint-Germain in 2022/23. As evidenced by their move for Suarez, as capable an operator as he is, they’re not shopping in the same class as their moneyed rivals for the city of Paris.

Suarez, 24, began his career at home in Colombia with Leones before joining Granada B on a loan deal and then moving to England with Watford. He spent three years in London technically but actually spent each season on loan – at Real Valladolid B, Gimnastic and Real Zaragoza. He joined Granada in 2020.

And since then the Colombian, who’s earned four caps for his country’s national team, has enjoyed a good record in Andalusia. He’s contributed 14 goals and five assists in 73 appearances for the club during their two-year stint in La Liga.