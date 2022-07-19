Liverpool move to leapfrog Real Madrid in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been identified by Real Madrid as the chief target of the 2023 summer transfer window according to many reports. But the problem is that Liverpool are also planning to make a move for the 19-year-old next summer and rival Madrid.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who assert that Madrid see the Englishman as the perfect replacement for Luka Modric, whose current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires next summer. Bellingham’s deal with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2025 but it’s thought this will be his final year in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool are trying to beat Madrid to his signing by launching a charm offensive, already getting in touch with Dortmund to try to lock down his signature a year ahead of time. Dortmund, for their part, have made it clear it’s going to cost the successful suitor a fee in the region of €100m to convince them to sell him.