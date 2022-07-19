Juliano Belletti praises vital Robert Lewandowski Barcelona transfer

Former Barcelona star Juliano Belletti believes Robert Lewandowski’s arrival will trigger a period of success in Catalonia.

The Polish international has agreed a deal to join La Blaugrana following a summer of speculation over his future.

Lewandowski remained determined to secure his dream move to the Camp Nou with the 33-year-old already joining up with his new teammates on their US pre-season tour.

We'll have fun together pic.twitter.com/sAEPeVmsET — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2022

The former Argentina international famously scored his only Barcelona goal with the winner in their 2006 Champions League final victory over Arsenal.

Lewandowski brings a wealth of experience in winning major trophies in the last decade, and Belletti echoed the comments of Hristo Stoichkov, in claiming his signing could be a watershed moment for Xavi’s squad.

“He is a great footballer, a goal scorer, with a competitive character, and he comes after a great history with Bayern”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“This is infectious in a dressing room, he scores goals, and despite the pressure to do well, he’s a signing that gives lots of joy.”

Lewandowski is not expected to feature in Barcelona’s first game in the US, against MLS side Inter Miami, but he will make his club debut later this month.