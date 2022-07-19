Joan Laporta outlines Barcelona’s plans for the rest of the summer transfer window

Barcelona have been busy so far this summer transfer window. They’ve already closed deals for Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski and, according to Joan Laporta, they’re not done.

Laporta has asserted that, now that Lewandowski has been secured in a €50m transfer from Bayern Munich, Barcelona are going to turn their attention to strengthening their defence. He said that Barcelona are uniquely positioned in the transfer market compared to rivals like Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – even though those clubs have more money, Barcelona have more pull.

Barcelona’s targets are well-publicised by this point. The word on the street is that the Catalan club want to bring in two full-backs and a centre-back – namely, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jules Kounde and Marcos Alonso. That would cap an impressive summer of business that gives Xavi Hernandez a squad capable of challenging Real Madrid for La Liga and Europe’s elite for the Champions League.