Japanese international Take Kubo completes move from Real Madrid to Real Sociedad

Take Kubo has completed his move from Real Madrid to Real Sociedad. 50% of the Japanese’s rights will cost La Real a fee of €6.5m and the contract he’s signed at Anoeta will run until June 30th, 2027.

Kubo, 21, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 but has failed to establish himself and instead went out on loan on numerous occasions. He’s spent time with Mallorca (twice) as well as Villarreal and Getafe. He’s earned 18 caps for the Japanese national team to date and contributed one goal for his country.

The bulk of Kubo’s football in Spain has been played in the Balearic Islands with Mallorca. The winger played 66 games there across his two spells at the club, contributing six goals and eight assists and totalling 4,130 minutes. La Real finished sixth last season and will hope that signing the mercurial Japanese will help them make up the ground with Real Betis and Sevilla.