Christophe Galtier shaping Paris Saint-Germain team to get the best out of Neymar Junior

Neymar Junior returned for Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season ahead of time. The Brazilian had holidays granted until July 11th but turned up at Camp des Loges on July fourth, determined to prove his worth despite rumours linking him with a transfer.

According to L’Equipe as carried by Diario AS, new PSG coach Christophe Galtier intends on incorporating Neymar as the ten in a new 3-4-1-2 formation, playing in the hole behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Luis Campos’ insistence on players having breakfast and lunch together has also apparently smoothed tensions in Neymar and Mbappe’s fractious relationship.

Neymar wants to stay at the Parc des Princes. On July first he activated a clause in his contract that automatically extended his contract from the summer of 2025 to the summer of 2027, underlining his commitment to the club from the French capital. Given the size of his salary, it’s almost impossible to see him leaving for pastures new this summer – nobody could afford him.