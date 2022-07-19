Barcelona Sevilla

Chelsea submit formal offer to Sevilla to sign Barcelona target Jules Kounde

Chelsea are pushing to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer transfer window according to Diario AS. The West London outfit made a play for the Frenchman last summer, too, but have no choice but to strengthen their defence this close-season.

They’ve lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively and, while they’ve signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, they need another top-class central defender. Kounde is the identified target and Chelsea have sent an offer of €55m to the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Sevilla have returned from their tour of South Korea and travel to Portugal on Thursday for the next stage of their pre-season campaign. As things stand it’s not clear if Kounde will be joining his colleagues in Lagos or will just focus completely on resolving his future – he’s ready to leave Sevilla and for some time it’s seemed he’s either set for Barcelona or Chelsea. The latter making a move could inspire urgency on behalf of the former.

