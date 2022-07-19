Borja Mayoral misses Real Madrid’s preseason tour to USA

Real Madrid have set off for the United States of America on a preseason tour, but have done so without Borja Mayoral.

Los Blancos will play three fixtures in the US over the space of the next 12 days, against Barcelona, Club America and Juventus, before returning to prepare for the European Supercup on the 10th of August.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mayoral missed out on the plane due to his vaccination status. The forward has not yet the required amount of time passed after vaccination to be considered valid by US immigration and thus wasn’t able to travel. All being well, he should however travel in the coming days once that condition is met.

It may seem like a minimal setback, but given Mayoral is in the process of convincing his manager Carlo Ancelotti that he can be Karim Benzema’s back-up, it is not ideal preparation. One of the four Castilla players on the trip with Luis Canizares, Luis Lopez and Vinicius Tobias, is Juanmi Latasa. As the starting forward for Raul Gonzalez’s team, Latasa will try to make his own case while Mayoral is absent.