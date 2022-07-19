Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann takes shot at Barcelona

Barcelona have just confirmed the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, but not without a parting shot.

The Polish forward leaves Bayern after 8 extremely successful years at Bayern, but this summer decided to publicly force his way out of the club.

After just under two months of negotiations, Bayern and Barcelona came to an agreement for Lewandowski.

Asked about the transfer, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann seemed to think Barcelona are treated differently from the rest.

“It is the only club in the world that have no money, but then buy all the players they want. I don’t know how they do it. It’s a bit strange, a bit crazy.”

It is a question that has been asked by many. Barcelona are currently €1.3bn in debt and were struggling to register players in both transfer windows. Following the additions of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Lewandowski, the Blaugrana have spent a further €103m, as per Transfermarkt.

Even so, the question is not so much whether they have money, more if they can register players as per the rules. The club has a larger debt than any other club in the world, but has restructured that debt last season, reducing the amount due in the short-term.