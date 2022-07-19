Bayern Munich close in on the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Bayern Munich are on the verge of completing their move for Matthijs de Ligt according to Fabrizio Romano. All contracts have been signed between Bayern and Juventus and personal terms have been closed. He’ll complete his medical this morning.

De Ligt will then fly out to the United States to join up with his new teammates and begin a new chapter of his career with the reigning Bundesliga champions. Barcelona have long been credited with interest in the Dutchman but their eye is elsewhere this summer and so De Ligt is bound for Bavaria.

De Ligt has spent the last three years in Turin, making a big-money move the same summer Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona. Both were key parts of the Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern will hope his arrival inspires them to compete in Europe again after last year’s disappointment.