Barcelona’s predicted starting lineup for opening match Stateside against Inter Miami

Barcelona kick off their pre-season tour of the United States this evening at 20:00 local time – that’s 02:00 in Spain. They face Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham and coached by Phil Neville, in Florida. They’ll be hoping for a strong performance.

Barcelona should set up in a 4-3-3 with Inaki Pena starting in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield with Pedri and Gavi either side of him and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – flanked by Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele – will lead the line.

Barcelona drew their first pre-season friendly – against Catalan side Olot – 1-1. After facing Inter Miami they take on Real Madrid at the weekend in Las Vegas before locking horns with Juventus. They finish the trip against New York Red Bulls and then fly home to contest the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou with Mexican side Pumas.