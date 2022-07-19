Barcelona

Barcelona postpone Robert Lewandowski unveiling

Barcelona have opted to postpone their presentation of Robert Lewandowski in Miami.

Lewandowski completed his long awaited transfer move to La Blaugrana over the weekend after the Catalans agreed a negotiated fee with Bayern Munich.

From there, the Polish international travelled to Mallorca to meet up with his family, and continue contract talks with Barcelona representatives.

The 33-year-old has since flown on to join up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour of the United States.

After passing a medical, Lewandowski was expected to be officially presented as a new Barcelona player in a press conference at 7pm Spanish time (1pm US time).

However, the club have confirmed a delay to the presentation, an update expected in due course, as per reports from Marca.

Lewandowski will join a light training session with the squad tomorrow but he is not expected to be included in the squad to face MLS side Inter Miami on July 20.

