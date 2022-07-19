Barcelona on the verge of Cesar Azpilicueta signing as Chelsea condition nears

Barcelona are just days away from confirming the signing of Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, according to Sport.

It is information that has been diffused before, but Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the clubs are in talks. Barcelona are keen to tie up the deal as soon as possible.

Barcelona and Chelsea are in direct contact with new round of talks now scheduled to discuss about César Azpilicueta. Barça want to speed up the negotiation. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Azpi, waiting for club’s agreement as Barça contract proposal is into his hands since March: deal until 2024. pic.twitter.com/okDgo5ANHV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

Azpilicueta, 32, will join Barcelona on an initial two-year contract with an option for a further year to be added. The price will work out as between €4m and €5m. While Romano is a little more cautious, Sport say the two parties have reached an agreement in principle.

The main hold-up is in fact another player. Chelsea have been clear that the want to secure a replacement before allowing Azpilicueta out the door. RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol has been chosen as that player and a deal is now nearing for him, which would clear the way for Azpilicueta.

Given Barcelona are already two weeks into their preseason programme, any further delay will surely cause Azpilicueta to be significantly behind his teammates as Barcelona’s focus moves from fitness to tactics.