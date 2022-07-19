Barcelona make official Robert Lewandowski announcement

Barcelona have made the signing of Robert Lewandowski official, announcing a final agreement for the Polish forward on Wednesday.

Both Bayern Munich and Barcelona had announced an agreement in principle on Saturday, but now the Blaugrana confirmed the transfer and the figures. As previously reported, the deal will cost Barcelona €45m plus €5m in variables.

Lewandowski has passed his medical and signs a four-year deal with the club. It had been reported that it would be three years with an optional fourth, but now Lewandowski’s contract will take him to the age of 37. He will have a €500m release clause.

President Joan Laporta has followed through on his promise to bring in big names this summer and will be satisfied that the Lewandowski deal, their main target, is over the line. However given the length of the contract and the transfer fee, it certainly seems as if Barcelona have paid over the odds to get their man.