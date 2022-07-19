Atletico Madrid make breakthrough in negotiations with Udinese for Nahuel Molina

Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of Nahuel Molina from Udinese according to Marca. The Spanish club have been working on the deal for some time but it’s understood they made significant progress in talks with Udinese yesterday afternoon.

Many with close knowledge of the deal believe it will be done soon and that Diego Simeone will finally have a natural right-back to replace Kieran Trippier with. The Englishman departed for Newcastle United during the January transfer window and Atletico have been forced to be creative in coping without him ever since.

Molina, 24, has earned 16 caps for the Argentine national team to date. He began his career with Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors, leaving for Europe four years after breaking into their first-team and after loan spells with Defensa y Justicia and Rosario Central. Since arriving in he’s contributed ten goals and ten assists for Udinese in the 68 appearances he’s made across all competitions.