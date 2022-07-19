Atletico Madrid change stadium name after five years as Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid are the second team to change the name of their stadium this summer. Following the addition of Spotify to Camp Nou, Los Rojiblancos will no longer be playing at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Today the club announced, as was previously reported, that their stadium is now called the Civitas Metropolitano. There was no information given as to how much the sponsorship agreement would be worth, but it will be binding for the next 10 seasons, taking Atleti into the 2030s.

Civitas, a multi-faceted company hailing from Extremadura, are also involved in construction and have also been given the contract to build Atletico Madrid’s new sports complex. The new site will include a smaller stadium for the B team and state-of-the art facilities. The ground should accommodate 6,000 fans.

It brings to an end the first era of the Metropolitano stadium and while many sneer at sponsorship agreements, it was referred to by many as just the ‘Wanda’.