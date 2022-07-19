Almeria beat Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal to Brazilian sensation

Almeria have moved swiftly to secure the signature of Kaiky Fernandes from under the feet of Europe’s top clubs.

The club made his transfer from Santos official on Wednesday, with Transfermarkt putting his fee at €7m. He signs a six-year deal with Almeria.

Tall, fast and excellent with the ball at his feet, Kaiky stood out at Santos and his talent was no secret. As noted by Goal, a whole host of the elite had shown interest in him, including Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

There is no doubt this is something of a coup for Almeria and continues their summer of recruiting some of the best emerging talents after Martin Svidersky, Gui Guedes, Marko Milanovic and Arnau Sola. Certainly in terms of raw talent, Almeria are building a squad capable of staying in La Liga.

The same day Almeria also announced the mutual termination of Jonathan Silva and Daniel Carrico’s deals.