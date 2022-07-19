Ajax credited with interest in Barcelona outcast Martin Braithwaite

Ajax have been credited with interest in Martin Braithwaite according to a report carried by Marca. Alfred Schreuder, the Dutch outfit’s coach, knows him well from the time he spent as Ronald Koeman’s second-in-command at Barcelona.

Braithwaite was left out of the travelling party for Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the United States – just like others including Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Neto and Samuel Umtiti – and told to find a new club. Xavi Hernandez doesn’t have a place for the Danish international in his squad for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Braithwaite, 31, joined Barcelona from Leganes in 2020. A Danish international with 60 caps and ten goals for his country, he’s contributed ten goals and five assists during the 57 games he’s played for Barcelona in the two-and-a-half seasons he’s spent in and around the Catalan club’s first team.

But opportunities are going to be hard to come by for him next season. Barcelona have recruited heavily in the summer transfer market so far – they’ve brought in Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski to strengthen the forward positions.