Thierry Henry visits Barcelona’s pre-season training camp in Fort Lauderdale

Thierry Henry has paid a visit to Barcelona’s pre-season training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Catalan club released footage of the Frenchman greeting Barcelona first-teamers as well as Sergio Aguero, who’s spending time with the camp Stateside.

Barcelona kick off their US tour with a game against Inter Miami before locking horns with Real Madrid and then Juventus. They close out the tour with a game against New York Red Bulls – another of Henry’s former clubs – before returning to Catalonia to face Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou.

Henry played for Barcelona between 2007 and 2010, joining from Arsenal, where he had spent the previous eight years establishing himself as one of the most lethal goalscorers in European football.

Henry won two La Liga titles with Barcelona as well as the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. He played at Barcelona in a key time in their history under Pep Guardiola.