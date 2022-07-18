Rodrygo Goes delighted with life at Real Madrid

Rodrygo Goes is delighted with life at Real Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Brazilian international secured a La Liga and Champions League double in Madrid in 2021/22 as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s dominant side.

The Brazilian international appears to be finally bridging the gap from squad player, and impact substitute, to regular starter, with Ancelotti placing real faith in him in 2022.

The former Santos attacker has responded positively to Ancelotti’s confidence with crucial goals in the back end of last season.

He netted seven goals in the final 11 games of the campaign, including a game changing brace in the Champions League semi final second leg win over Manchester City, on a historic night in Madrid.

Ancelotti is likely to keep faith with him, alongside Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, as his first choice attacking trio in the months ahead, and the 21-year-old is ready for the challenge.

“I’m very happy with how last season went, particularly towards the end, as I played well and regularly”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“I scored goals, I gave assists, and showed the best version of myself.

“This season I hope to do the same but throughout the whole season.”