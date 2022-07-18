Robert Lewandowski completes Barcelona medical

Robert Lewandowski has completed his Barcelona medical after clinching a deal to join them from Bayern Munich.

The Polish international triggered a major saga after confirming his intention to leave Bayern back in June.

The two clubs finally reached a transfer agreement on the veteran striker ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Lewandowski has since travelled to Mallorca, and on to the United States, to join up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the final details of Lewandowski’s arrival are still being worked out, but he has now passed his medical tests in Miami.

Lewandowski is set to be presented as a Barcelona player later today, ahead of their first pre-season game of the tour, against Inter Miami, at the DRV PNK Stadium tomorrow.

He is unlikely to feature against the MLS side but he will be included for Barcelona’s remaining warm up fixtures this month.