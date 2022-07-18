Real Zaragoza confirm Victor Mollejo loan from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker Victor Mollejo has joined Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza on a season long loan.

The former Spain U20 international returned to the Estadio Metropolitano after a loan spell away from the Spanish capital last season.

Mollejo only managed three goals in 41 league games in Santa Cruz in 2021/22, as Tenerife missed out to Girona, in the second division promotion final.

That follows a pattern of poor performance after disappointing loans at Deportivo la Coruna, Getafe and Real Mallorca.

Mollejo will join fellow Atletico reserve team player Giuliano Simeone in making a loan switch to the Estadio La Romareda.

As per reports from Marca, the deal will not include a purchase option on the 21-year-old, as Diego Simeone keeps an open mind on his future.

He is expected to go straight into the Zaragoza squad for their pre-season games with a clash against Gimnástic de Tarragona scheduled for July 29.