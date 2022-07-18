Real Madrid complete final training session ahead of US tour

Real Madrid have completed their final training session ahead of flying out to the United States.

Los Blancos will depart for the US tomorrow ahead of three games in North America, up against Barcelona, Club America and Juventus.

Carlo Ancelotti has been easing the majority of his squad back into pre-season action in recent weeks.

Karim Benzema will join the squad in Los Angeles with Ancelotti set to name a strong travelling party to depart Spain.

Real Madrid will begin their warm up preparations at the Beverley Hills Hotel before moving on to Las Vegas to take on La Blaugrana.

Ancelotti and co will return to California after the game, before flying to San Francisco for the second match, ahead of facing Juventus at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The squad are due to arrive back in Spain on July 31, before taking on Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final, in Helsinki on August 8